POLICE: 34-year-old Louisville man accused of following 16-year-old girl against parents' wishes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 34-year-old Louisville man is facing charges after police say he repeatedly followed a 16-year-old girl around -- even going as far as to show up at her school -- against her family's wishes.

According to an arrest warrant, the incidents took place between Jan. 15, 2017 and Feb. 24, 2017. Police say 34-year-old Kenneth Stark Jr. continued to contact a 16-year-old girl after being told by the girl's mother to stop. He allegedly sent the girl text messages, as well as messages through the app Snapchat.

Police say he would also come to the girl's bus stop in an attempt to visit her. When the girl's brother saw him at the bus stop, he called her parents.

According to the arrest warrant, Stark even showed up at the girl's school three times, trying to see her.

He was eventually arrested at the school on unrelated charges.

Stark is now charged with third-degree engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor in connection with this case. He is currently being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.