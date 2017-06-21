Shepherdsville man facing misdemeanor charge after pigs die in vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shepherdsville man is facing a misdemeanor charge after police say he allowed two pigs to die in his hot vehicle.

According to a criminal summons, it happened on April 10, 2017. Louisville Metro Animal Services says 36-year-old Lawrence Reid Jr. brought the pigs to his workplace because he planned on selling them.

Police say Reid left the pigs inside his vehicle at 7 a.m. By the time the buyer arrived at 3 p.m., authorities say both pigs were dead.

At that point, Reid allegedly threw the pig carcasses out the window.

Louisville Metro Animal Services later received an anonymous tip about the incident.

When confronted about the allegations, Reid allegedly admitted to leaving the pigs in his vehicle. He is now charged with failure to make provisions of necessity for the animals, a misdemeanor. Reid was served with a summons and was due in court Wednesday afternoon.

