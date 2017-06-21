Pair arrested in Columbus, Ind. after police find meth and thousands in stolen property

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say two people were arrested in Columbus after meth and thousands of dollars in stolen property were found at a home.

According to a release, 44-year-old Jason Warren was taken into custody on Monday at his home in the 1900 block of Keller Avenue. Police also arrested Warren's girlfriend, 44-year-old Rhonda Oliphant.

Authorities say police went to the home in an attempt to find a wanted person.

Officials say troopers used a warrant to search the property and found nearly two ounces of suspected crystal meth and thousands of dollars worth of stolen property.

According to investigators, troopers stayed at the scene for more than 24 hours as hundreds of stolen items were collected and victims were contacted to identify and claim the items.

Indiana State Police say most of the stolen property had been taken from stores in the Columbus area including Walmart, Lowe's, Menards, Rural King and Best Buy. Troopers had also found personal property that had previously been reported stolen in thefts from across the area.

Authorities say counterfeit money was also found at the home.

Warren and Oliphant are each charged with dealing meth, meth possession, possession of a syringe and possession of stolen property.

Warren is also charged with maintaining a common nuisance and counterfeiting. Oliphant faces an additional charge of visiting a common nuisance.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and there could be further charges.

