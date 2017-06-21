Michigan airport evacuated after police officer injured - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Michigan airport evacuated after police officer injured

Posted: Updated:

FLINT, Mich. (AP) -- Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.

Bishop International Airport posted Wednesday on Facebook that the officer was hurt but offered no details about the incident. The post added that passengers were safe and were being told to check for flight delays or cancellations.

Fox 66 in Flint reports that the airport police officer was stabbed. The Michigan State Police-Metro Detroit post says the officer is in critical condition.

Ken Brown tells The Flint Journal he was dropping off his daughter at the airport and saw the officer bleeding from his neck. He says he saw a man detained by police and a knife on the ground.

Copyright 2017 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.