VARIETY: Directors fired from new Han Solo 'Star Wars' spinoff m - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VARIETY: Directors fired from new Han Solo 'Star Wars' spinoff movie

Posted: Updated:
Logo courtesy of StarWars.com. Logo courtesy of StarWars.com.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The directors of the new Star Wars spinoff movie focused on Han Solo have been fired, according to a report from the entertainment magazine, Variety.

According to the report, directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, "did not leave the production voluntarily, but were fired by LucasFilm." Variety cites sources who say the departures were due to conflicts with producer Kathleen Kennedy and others from LucasFilm.

"Unfortunately, our vision and process weren't aligned with our partners on this project. We normally aren’t fans of the phrase ‘creative differences’ but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew," said Lord and Miller in a statement.

To read Variety's original story, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.