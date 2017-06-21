Tips to stay sun smart this summer - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Tips to stay sun smart this summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- If the pool, the beach, or the golf course are on your summer bucket list, make sure plenty of sunscreenn is also part of the plan.

Skin cancer rates are on the rise, especially for melanoma and especially for young people. Dr. Jae Jung, a dermatologist with Norton Hospital, shared some tips to stay safe in the sun this summer.

"Kentucky is one of the highest death rates in the country from melanoma," said Dr. Jung. 

Dr. Jung says peak sun times are two hours before and two hours after noon. That's when she advices seeking out shade.

When it comes to picking the right sunscreen, Dr. Jung says to get at least an SPF 30. Also make sure it protects against broad spectrum UV A and UV B rays. The more expensive the sunscreen is doesn't necessarily mean it's better. 

If you use the spray kind, make sure to rub it in. Droplets can sit on top of skin and not protect you fully from the sun. Also, make sure you wait 15 minutes before getting into sun if you're using a chemical sunscreen. 

As far as how much sunscree to apply, Dr. Jung says most people don't use enough. Apply an ounce every time you put it on and make sure you're reapplying at least every 80 minutes. A whole bottle should not last you all summer.

"This will last you really just an afternoon at the pool this whole bottle," said Dr. Jung.

Sunscreen might not be enough protection form the sun. Make sure you're layering on sun protective clothing too. Long sleeves and UV protective coverups offer the best protection. Also, wear a wide-brimmed hat. 

These tips apply to kids and adults. 

"The amount of sun you get before the age of 11 or 12 really determines your melanoma risk later in life. so as parents we need to be aware of putting the sunscreen on as religiously as possible," said Dr. Jung.

Dr. Jung says if you suspect you have skin cancer, get checked right away because it's 100% curable if caught early.

