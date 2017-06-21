Louisville lawmaker sponsoring bill to legalize marijuana for people who are dying

The suspect allegedly threw the pigs out the window when he realized they were dead.

The initial charges filed in Madison County against the parents.

Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.

A grand jury Wednesday chose not to indict Louisville Metro Council President David Yates on a felony assault charge stemming from an incident at a University of Louisville football game in November.

Twelve families were displaced Tuesday night when a fire broke out at the Broadleaf Apartments in southwest Louisville.

Police say the bust is part of an ongoing investigation.

From 8:30 p.m. to midnight on Father's Day, the good deeds under the golden arches didn't stop.

LMPD is asking for the public's help in locating a Louisville man who reportedly went missing on his way to the Bonnaroo Music Festival.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Sen. Morgan McGarvey (D-Louisville) plans to introduce a bill that would legalize medical marijuana for people who are dying.

On Wednesday, McGarvey told members of the Interim Health and Welfare Committee that the idea is no joke.

"It's 2017, and I think it's time that we have a conversation about medical marijuana without snickering," he said.

McGarvey wants doctors to be able to write prescriptions for marijuana for patients who are terminally ill.

"There are people who are suffering, and we are prescribing morphine for these people right now," McGarvey said. "But we're unwilling to give them marijuana to help them get through their chemotherapy treatments, to help them digest food or to help them enjoy the last months of their life."

McGarvey assured legislators his bill is not a back door to recreational marijuana.

"Get California and Oregon, sort of, out of your heads, right now," he said.

None of the members of the committee openly opposed the idea, agreeing it's time to at least have the conversation.

"It’s a big issue. It's not a big, scary issue," said Rep. Kim Moser (R-Taylor Mill), who is also director of the Northern Kentucky Office of Drug Policy.

But opposition may come from longtime supporters of medical marijuana like Eric Crawford. He suffers pain from a car accident 20 years ago and said McGarvey's bill would not help him.

"No, it doesn't go far enough," Crawford said. "We need to help sick people before they get to the end of life."

But McGarvey told reporters that, realistically, his bill must be limited in scope.

“This bill, in particularly in its limited and measured approach, for end of life and palliative care situations, I think stands a chance of getting support,” he said.

A similar bill died in the 2017 legislature. McGarvey said he’s optimistic but also knows he faces a tough road to actual passage.

