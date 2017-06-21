Louisville lawmaker sponsoring bill to legalize medical marijuan - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville lawmaker sponsoring bill to legalize medical marijuana for terminally ill patients

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As more states continue to legalize the use of marijuana for medical purposes, one lawmaker wants Kentucky to follow suit. 

That's the aim of a bill expected to be filed for the 2018 legislature. The proposal is sponsored by the Senator Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, who filed Senate Bill 243 during the 2017 legislative session. 

Under the proposed bill, a system would be set up to allow doctors to prescribe marijuana or cannabis oil to help patients suffering pain and discomfort as they approach the end of their life. 

McGarvey was outlining his proposal to the General Assembly's Health and Welfare Committee Wednesday in the Capitol Annex. .

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

