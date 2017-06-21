LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Madison, Indiana hosts a national tractor show June 22-24.

The 2017 Hart-Parr Oliver Collectors Association National Summer Show takes over the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

Four companies joined forces on April 1, 1929 to create the Oliver Farm Equipment Company. Collectors of these tractors come together to display their antique machines.

The event attracts fans from around the country and Canada, and is open to the public.

The Ohio River Valley Oliver Collectors formed in 2012 becoming the 20th chapter in the nation. Tractors, equipment, toys and vendors will be set up throughout the three-day show.

Expect tractor rides in historic Madison, an antique tractor pull on Friday, and an antique tractor and equipment consignment auction.

Admission is $5 per person per day or $10 per person for a three-day pass. Proceeds from the show will benefit the Madison Consolidated High School marching band.

