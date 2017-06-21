Shepherdsville man dies after crashing on Interstate 71 in Oldha - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Shepherdsville man dies after crashing on Interstate 71 in Oldham County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shepherdsville man has died after crashing his car on Interstate 71 in Oldham County Tuesday evening. 

Oldham County officials have identified the victim as 31-year-old Francisco Morales.

According to a news release, say he was driving a white 2015 Volkswagen in the fast lane of I-71S near mile marker 22 around 7 p.m. when he veered off the road for an unknown reason and onto the median, where he struck several trees. 

Officials say Morales was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No one else was in the car, and no other injuries were reported. 

No other information is available at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

