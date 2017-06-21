Mount Washington teen killed in Shelby County crash - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mount Washington teen killed in Shelby County crash

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say a Mount Washington teen is dead after a crash that happened late Tuesday night.

According to a release, Kentucky State Police responded just before midnight to the 8100 block of Mount Eden Road in Shelby County on a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Police say an investigation showed that the vehicle, which was occupied by three juveniles, was going north on Mount Eden Road, when it went off the right side of the road, crashed into an embankment and overturned. A 16-year-old male, who was a rear passenger, was thrown from the vehicle. He was flown to University Hospital in Louisville where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released the victim's name.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle was a 17-year-old female from Shelbyville. She was taken to Jewish Hospital in Shelbyville to be treated for minor injuries.

According to police, a 17-year-old male from Waddy was a front seat passenger in the vehicle. He suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Police have not said what caused the crash and it remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.