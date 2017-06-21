Councilwoman Angela Leet hires security guard after Johnson's threat of legal action

The suspect allegedly threw the pigs out the window when he realized they were dead.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A spokesman has confirmed that Metro Councilwoman Angela Leet has hired a security guard following several recent incidents and a threat of legal action from Councilman Dan Johnson.

A day after a cease and desist letter surfaced threatening a lawsuit against Councilwoman Jessica Green after she accused Johnson of groping her at a public event, Councilwoman Angela Leet has hired private security so "employees do not feel threatened."

WDRB's Katrina Helmer spoke with Minority Caucus Director Steve Haag, who confirmed Angela Leet has paid out of her own pocket to hire the private security guard for her legislative assistant, Erin Hinson, after she also received a copy of the Cease and Desist letter from Johnson's attorney, Thomas McAdam III.

Hinson was involved in an incident in 2016, when she said Johnson exposed his naked rear end to her in a parking lot. At the time, it was brushed off as an accident. He was also banned from all Greater Louisville Inc. events after a chamber of commerce employee said he made lewd comments during a work trip to Austin, Texas.

Two weeks ago, Johnson says he mistakenly brushed up against Green's backside at an event in Wyandotte Park.

Although Johnson issued a formal letter of apology to Green and agreed not to run for the Metro Council after his term runs out, McAdam said in the letter that Johnson believes Green, "with actual malice, [has] engaged in publishing and spreading false, destructive and defamatory rumors." It also states a lawsuit will be filed if the demands are not met within 10 days from the date of the letter.

The letter demands Councilwoman Jessica Green "immediately cease and desist your unlawful defamation" and "provide us with prompt written assurance within ten days that you will cease and desist from further defamation of Hon. Daniel D. Johnson's character and reputation."

Now that Hinson has received a copy of the letter, Leet plans to keep a security guard on hand anytime Hinson and Johnson might attend the same meeting or come in contact with each other inside city buildings, Haag said.

Haag described it as a "sensitive matter" and aid there's concern because Johnson apparently issued the apology on the same day his attorney began drafting the letter threatening legal action.

According to Haag, several of Leet’s colleagues believe she should seek assistance through LMPD or other security that is already provided to council members instead of continuing to pay out of pocket.

