NO TRUE BILL: Grand jury clears Louisville Metro Council President David Yates on assault charge

LMPD is asking for the public's help in locating a Louisville man who reportedly went missing on his way to the Bonnaroo Music Festival.More >>
From 8:30 p.m. to midnight on Father's Day, the good deeds under the golden arches didn't stop.More >>
Police say the bust is part of an ongoing investigation.More >>
Twelve families were displaced Tuesday night when a fire broke out at the Broadleaf Apartments in southwest Louisville.More >>
A grand jury Wednesday chose not to indict Louisville Metro Council President David Yates on a felony assault charge stemming from an incident at a University of Louisville football game in November.More >>
Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.More >>
The suspect allegedly threw the pigs out the window when he realized they were dead.More >>
The initial charges filed in Madison County against the parents.More >>
In the lawsuit, Harper claims he was demoted after he told Conrad that he had concerns about the chief’s leadership and also informed some Metro Council members about those issues.More >>
Another recruit told the NCAA it was "common knowledge" that the stripping and prostitution were occurring.More >>
Officer Ryan Scanlan shared several controversial posts on his personal Facebook page last year, including a meme that pictured a white police officer leaning against his cruiser that said: "If we really wanted you dead all we'd have to do is stop patrolling your neighborhoods. …. And wait."More >>
The suit claims laws prohibiting the trafficking and possession of marijuana are “unconstitutional” when applied to these citizens and “thousands of other medical cannabis users in Kentucky” who have a “legitimate and dire need for medical cannabis.”More >>
"This system does not work well," according to a study of the Jefferson District Court system by the National Center for State Courts. "Some judges are overburdened, others have more free time and may leave early."More >>
The author and publisher of Powell’s book and an attorney suing her on behalf of women named in the book have agreed that “documents, testimony” and other evidence produced by the school and its Athletic Association may include “confidential information."More >>
The manslaughter case will be in Fayette Circuit Court Thursday when an attorney for Whitlow will ask a judge to throw out the evidence because blood was drawn from Whitlow without her consent while she was in a hospital.More >>
