Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- NCAA ruling's impact on U of L basketball, Cards' World Series chances, Five local players in the NBA draft mix

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week's Sports Page Live Chat is all wrapped up.

Our Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford covered all the bases of sports news with their expertise.

Mixed in were lots of great questions and comments from viewers, and it all made for one great chat.

Here's some of what came up in this week's chat:

- The fallout from the NCAA ruling on the Louisville basketball program

- The Cards' chances in the College World Series

- How high five players with local ties will be taken in the NBA Draft on Thursday night

See the full replay right now.

You can get in on the action with your questions and comments when the chat happens live on Wednesday mornings beginning at 10:30!

