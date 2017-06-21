Uber adds option to tip drivers as it heads in new direction - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Uber adds option to tip drivers as it heads in new direction

Posted: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Uber is enabling passengers to tip its U.S. drivers with a tap on its ride-hailing app for the first time, part of a push to recast itself as a company with a conscience and a heart.

Besides the built-in tipping option announced Tuesday, Uber is giving drivers an opportunity to make more money when passengers keep them waiting or don't cancel rides within two minutes.

The expanded earnings opportunities are the first step in what Uber is billing as "180 days of change" for its U.S. drivers.

The company is trying to burnish an image tarnished by revelations of sexual harassment and other bad behavior in its office, as well as allegations of trade secrets theft and an investigation into its efforts to mislead government regulators.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.