Northern Indiana water park shut down after kids sustain chemical burns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A northern Indiana water park has been shut down after several kids got chemical burns.

The head of the Porter Health Department is calling the park "a disaster."

Police say nearly a dozen children reported burns since the Seven Peaks Water Park in Porter opened last Thursday. 

Health inspectors shut it down on Monday. They say the park didn't have proper permits, and didn't submit water samples -- but what probably caused the burns was a machine that monitors the pH levels and chlorine in the pools. Wires can be seen sticking out, and the control panels are busted.

"I want to know why they didn't take the precautions that they knew they needed to protect the most vulnerable kids," said Jamie Mullenhour, a concerned parent. "The kids that were injured were in the kiddie area."

Health inspectors say the park will be closed until it is brought back into compliance.

