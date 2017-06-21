Northern Indiana water park shut down after kids sustain chemical burns

The suspect allegedly threw the pigs out the window when he realized they were dead.

The initial charges filed in Madison County against the parents.

Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.

A grand jury Wednesday chose not to indict Louisville Metro Council President David Yates on a felony assault charge stemming from an incident at a University of Louisville football game in November.

Twelve families were displaced Tuesday night when a fire broke out at the Broadleaf Apartments in southwest Louisville.

Police say the bust is part of an ongoing investigation.

From 8:30 p.m. to midnight on Father's Day, the good deeds under the golden arches didn't stop.

LMPD is asking for the public's help in locating a Louisville man who reportedly went missing on his way to the Bonnaroo Music Festival.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A northern Indiana water park has been shut down after several kids got chemical burns.

The head of the Porter Health Department is calling the park "a disaster."

Police say nearly a dozen children reported burns since the Seven Peaks Water Park in Porter opened last Thursday.

Health inspectors shut it down on Monday. They say the park didn't have proper permits, and didn't submit water samples -- but what probably caused the burns was a machine that monitors the pH levels and chlorine in the pools. Wires can be seen sticking out, and the control panels are busted.

"I want to know why they didn't take the precautions that they knew they needed to protect the most vulnerable kids," said Jamie Mullenhour, a concerned parent. "The kids that were injured were in the kiddie area."

Health inspectors say the park will be closed until it is brought back into compliance.

