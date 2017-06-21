Organization visits Beecher Terrace housing complex to keep neig - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Organization visits Beecher Terrace housing complex to keep neighborhood cats in check

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An organization focused on keeping neighborhood cats in check was hard at work in west Louisville on Wednesday.

Alley Cat Advocates worked today in the Beecher Terrace housing complex. Organizers spend time in targeted neighborhoods to trap unowned cats. Cats are neutered and spayed, then released back into the community.

"Not only does it help clean up the community a little bit, it helps the cats out a lot too," said Stephanie Gillis of Alley Cat Advocates. "Along with the spay and neuter, they get FBRCP, they get a one-year rabies vaccination, they get an ear tip -- a universal symbol to show they are a community cat -- and they get a flea treatment that kills fleas, ear mites and round worms."

The organization says it spays and neuters about 5,000 cats per year.

