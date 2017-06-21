Innovative Georgetown subdivision to include 40 acres of green s - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Innovative Georgetown subdivision to include 40 acres of green space

GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Twenty-five percent of the Knob Hill development, the largest subdivision in Floyd County, will soon be green space. 

The project is underway and will consist of almost 40 acres of green space located off Highway 64. 

"It's not just a checkerboard of house lots ... it's green space, walking trails," developer Jeff Corbett said. 

Nearly 350 homes, 208 luxury apartments and 38,000 square feet of commercial retail space will be built among the trees and trails. Homes are already going up and are available for purchase. The single family homes will range in cost between $200,000 and $400,000, and apartments will range from $1,000 to $1,200 per month. 

"It is the largest approved community subdivision in Floyd County," Corbett said. 

The project is a partnership between Corbett and Indiana Landmarks. The organization was gifted over 200 acres of land next to the first phase of Knob Hill and brought in a famous land-use planner to create a new design. 

"We really liked it and it kinda made sense to put the two neighborhoods together," Corbett said. 

Corbett wants the neighborhood to attract everyone from new couples to empty-nesters, bringing people together for what he calls "next generation living."

"We want the young generation, the old generation and everyone in between," Corbett said. "It's a community. It's not just a place to go home and sleep. It's a place to live."

The entire Knob Hill development should be completed in about six years.

