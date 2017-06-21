Watch the Great American Eclipse with WDRB & the U of L Planetar - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Watch the Great American Eclipse with WDRB & the U of L Planetarium

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB and the University of Louisville Planetarium are hosting the total eclipse experience at the Kentucky State Fair. It happens Monday, August 21st at 1:30 pm in the North Wing lobby.

Our meteorologists, anchors and scientists will be there to walk you through exactly what's happening, and answer your questions.

