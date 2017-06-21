Metro Council to vote on amended city budget Thursday night

According to an arrest warrant, he even showed up at the girl's school three times in an attempt to see her.

LMPD headquarters would receive upgrades under an amended version of Mayor Greg Fischer's budget.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Metro Council will vote Thursday night on a budget that shifts $13.4 million from Mayor Greg Fischer’s proposed budget.

Fischer introduced that budget to Metro Council in April. It focused heavily on public safety and LMPD. Since then, members of the Metro Council Budget committee have discussed and debated what should stay in and leave the budget.

“It’s not just what we might think would be good," said Budget Committee Chairperson Marianne Butler. "We look at the whys, hows and the domino effect."

For the second time in as many years, the budget committee elected to allocate more taxpayer money toward road paving and improvements. The plan calls for $6.4 million more than in the original budget. The $22.6 million spent in that area will be the most the city has ever spent on roads.

The Louisville Metro Housing Trust Fund also sees a significant increase in this version of the budget, moving from $2.5 million to $10 million.

“If approved Thursday night, (this budget) helps ensure that our affordable housing efforts reach all families, including our most vulnerable residents,” said Councilman Bill Hollander in a statement.

The county coroner’s office is also receiving additional funds for two more deputy coroners as well as an expansion of the morgue.

“If we have more homicides, more deaths, more opioid deaths, a little over one a day if you look at the stats, (coroners) have to go to each one of those,” Butler said.

The $13.4 million comes from cuts to a number of Fischer’s wants, including bike lanes, tree planting and the Office of Safe & Healthy Neighborhoods.

“These are not easy decisions, and it is definitely a group process,” Butler said.

In Fischer’s budget, LMPD was slated to receive $1.8 million for the purpose of leasing a new headquarters. The department’s current location has well-documented issues with mold and infrastructure issues. In the amended version, LMPD will receive just $300,00 for the purpose of study and work towards “purchase/renovation/construction” of LMPD headquarters.

Full Metro Council will vote on the amended version Thursday night.

