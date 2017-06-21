VIDEO | Siva and Behanan say NCAA ruling on sex scandal wasn't 'fair' to U of L

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Peyton Siva was a captain of the University of Louisville’s 2013 NCAA championship team. Chane Behanan was a key ingredient in the championship, with 24 points and 17 rebounds in the second halves of the Cardinals two Final Four victories.

Without them, the 2013 title wouldn’t have happened. Now, with that title in jeopardy after the NCAA’s committee on infractions having ordered U of L to vacate all victories affected by ineligible players from the sex-for-recruits and players scandal in the men’s basketball program, the pair spoke out while working at former Cardinal Terry Rozier’s basketball camp in Louisville on Wednesday.

U of L has said it will appeal the committee’s decision, which would vacate not just the 2013 championship but the 2012 Final Four and conference tournament championships in 2012, ’13 and ’14.

“I don’t think it’s fair,” Siva said. “You know unfortunately, events happened. No one knew about it, but hopefully the appeal goes through and we live with what happened. It’s very unfortunate. I don’t feel like any of my (teammates) knew what was going on. But it is what it is. It’s terrible, but we move on with our lives.”

Behanan said he’s glad to see former players come to the defense of the program and of coach Rick Pitino, who was suspended for five games in the ruling. The NCAA committee said it could find no evidence that Pitino knew Katina Powell was providing strippers and prostitutes for Louisville recruits, or that former director of basketball operations Andre McGee was paying her.

“We’re fighting for what we earned and that was a championship and all the games and records and all that,” Behanan said. “… I mean to me, (the ruling) is not fair to any of us.”

Both players said that regardless of what happens with the title, they take pride in the accomplishment, and experience of winning a national title.

“No matter what, you saw what happened,” Behanan said. “You seen what happened no matter what. Everybody in the city in the country, in the world seen what happened. I mean, you can’t let something petty bring it all down. That can’t happen.”

Said Siva: “No matter what happens, we went out there, we played the game, everyone knew we won. We didn’t do anything besides, you know, bust our (laughing) in practice, put the blood, sweat and tears in there. We’re the ones that put who knows how many hours into the gym, and you know, I’ll never forget that year. So at the end of the day, we’ll always be remembered as 2013 champions. It’s just terrible now to have that black cloud over your head. But, you know, we’re here.”

Siva said he thinks the appeal should be given serious consideration by NCAA officials.

“It’s a bunch of he-said, she-said,” Siva said. “I’m glad they’re appealing it. I hope the NCAA comes out with a new ruling, but like I said, we’ll have to live with what happens. … At the end of the day we have to continue to put back into the community that supported us throughout our years here.”

Behanan was named in Powell’s book, “Breaking Cardinal Rules,” as having been present at at least two parties, and was alleged to be the guest of honor at one of them, a birthday party for him. Siva is alleged to have been at that party, and one other in the book, though Powell said he took part in no sexual activities.

Rozier said he hopes the appeal succeeds.

“I don’t want to get into whether (the NCAA ruling) is fair or not,” he said. “But like I said, if they take away the championship, if they take away the banners and all that, I just feel like they still can’t take away the brotherhood. . . . All I can do is just sit back and see what happens. You know, I don’t really want to comment too much on it.”

Powell wrote that Rozier was entertained by women she provided during a recruiting visit.

