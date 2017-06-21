VIDEO | Siva and Behanan say NCAA ruling on sex scandal wasn't 'fair' to U of L

Peyton Siva was a captain of the University of Louisville’s 2013 NCAA championship team. Chane Behanan was a key ingredient in the championship, with 24 points and 17 rebounds in the second halves of the Cardinals two Final Four victories.More >>
The University of Louisville will mount an aggressive appeal of the NCAA's ruling against its men's basketball program. WDRB's Eric Crawford looks at the issues, and examines their chances.More >>
NCAA Committee on Infractions chief hearing officer Carol Cartwright used the word "repugnant," to describe rules violations committed by the U of L basketball program.More >>
The one person he blames for the sex scandal and the NCAA sanctions.More >>
The NCAA Committee on Infractions ruled on its case with the University of Louisville basketball program Thursday morning.More >>
The committee says it believes student athletes deserve a proper environment.More >>
University of Louisville Interim President Greg Postel says the university will appeal an NCAA requiring punishing the school for a sex scandal involving U of L recruits and players.More >>
A timeline of key events during the NCAA investigation into a sex-for-recruits scandal within the University of Louisville basketball program.More >>
