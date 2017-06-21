YouTube star fights symptoms of autism on Kentucky Kingdom rides - WDRB 41 Louisville News

YouTube star fights symptoms of autism on Kentucky Kingdom rides

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Like a lot of 12-year-old boys, Logan Joiner loves the thrill of a roller coaster.

"I have ridden 296 coasters," he said. 

But limbing into the seat of a coaster and taking on huge hills and drops has been a challenge for him.

"Logan's on the autism spectrum," said Logan's dad, Jeff. "A lot of times it's a sensory issue, a lot of times it's an obsession to details."

The brave kid found a way to conquer his fears.

"He spent about three years watching videos, and then he had the courage to ride," Jeff Joiner said. "Then he wasn't scared of loud noises anymore and strangers. So we started traveling to different theme parks, because it was very therapeutic to him."

Logan's journey riding all of this country's biggest rides is now documented on a YouTube channel called "Koaster Kids." 

"It's a channel about half coasters and half helping other people overcome their fears," Logan said.

His message is an inspiration to kids in the same shoes. 

On Wednesday, he traveled from Cincinnati to Louisville to meet some of them at Kentucky Kingdom. Over 100 of the boy's internet fans signed up to ride coasters at the park with him, some of whom are facing the same struggles. 

"It just feels really good that I'm able to make a difference in someone else's life," he said.

To watch more of Logan's adventures, click here.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved

