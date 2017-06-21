Evander Holyfield appears in Louisville to support boxers for up - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Evander Holyfield appears in Louisville to support boxers for upcoming event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several boxers were throwing blows at Fourth Street Live! on Wednesday in preparation for the Real Deal Championship Boxing series with Evander Holyfield.

The fighters were getting ready for this weekend's opponent and a chance to shine in front of Holyfield.

One of them is 23-year old light heavyweight Curtis Hill, who is wrapping up another training camp. On Saturday night, he'll be fighting to protect his undefeated record and for his future in boxing.

"Just being on this big stage, to show my abilities on who I am, where I came from and who I am about to be," Hill said of his mindset going into the fight Saturday at Freedom Hall.

The boxing event was started by Holyfield, who showed up in Louisville on Wednesday to greet fans.

"Boxing changed my whole life," said Holyfield, a four-time heavyweight boxing champ. "I'm excited because I am passing back, I'm doing pretty much what Ali did. Ali went all around the world to help people."

Carlos Dixon, an up-and-coming local fighter, recently signed on with Holyfield.

"I'm very excited," Dixon said. "It's kind of like you have to pinch yourself. It's all happening really fast ... He believed in me enough to sign me, so I know that I must have something in there that he likes."

Saturday will be Dixon's pro debut, and he already has a lot to fight for.

"I'm fighting for myself, I'm fighting for my daughter, I'm for everything," Dixon said. "I'm fighting for the city. I'm trying to bring everything back."

Holyfield may be the name and the draw but James Dixon, a local trainer and Carlos' father, has been trying to make this happen for years. He said the event needs your support.

"In order to continue having big-time boxing here, to bring it back to the city, home of Muhammad Ali, you need to come out and support our local and regional talent," James Dixon said.

The weigh-in is from 5-6 p.m. Friday at The Kentucky Center Main Street Plaza. It is free, and Holyfield will be there.

There are still tickets available for the event, and the doors will open at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

