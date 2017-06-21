Silver Alert canceled for 63-year-old Indiana man - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Silver Alert canceled for 63-year-old Indiana man

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert has been canceled for a 63-year-old Indiana man.

The Carmel Police Department said William "Bill" Steele was last seen just before 10 a.m. Wednesday in Indianapolis. As of 3 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, the Carmel Police Department canceled the silver alert. No additional information was released.

Steele is 6 feet 5 inches tall and 260 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a turquoise polo shirt, khaki shorts and dark-colored boat shoes.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Carmel Police at 317-773-1282.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

