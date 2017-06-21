A year after their death, family remembers 2 cousins shot and ki - WDRB 41 Louisville News

A year after their death, family remembers 2 cousins shot and killed in south Louisville

Eric Anthony Eric Anthony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It's been one year since a quadruple shooting near Churchill Downs killed two people and injured two more.

Back at the scene of the crime with pictures in hand and tears streaming down faces Wednesday, family and friends remembered the lives of Monte Compton and Donte Jefferson.

“We miss them so much ... love them and miss them so much,” said Janie Sullivan, who lost her son and nephew.

The two cousins were killed one year ago in an apartment near Rodman and M Streets. A total of four people were shot. Compton and Jefferson both died from their injuries. It was at that same apartment where loved ones celebrated their lives Wednesday night.

“It just brings back more pain, but I have to do what I have to do,” said Donnie Compton, whose son and nephew was killed.

"It's really been rough for us," said Kita Compton, whose brother and cousin were killed. "We're hurt."

Even the littlest  ones feeling the pain a year later. 

"I miss my dad so much, and it's hard that it's his one year, and we have to go through all of this," Monte Compton's daughter said.

"I wish he could just be here with us right now celebrating with us," Monte Compton's son added. "I miss him so much."

Police arrested Eric Anthony the day after the shooting. He's charged with two counts of murder and assault, among other charges.

"Thank God they got the person who did this to my son and nephew," Janie Sullivan said. "Thank God they got him, because they don't always find them. And thank God for the police."

Anthony is still behind bars at Metro Corrections. He is expected in court in August.

