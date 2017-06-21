ARRESTED: Suspect in custody after LMPD officer shot in foot | IMAGES

ARRESTED: Suspect in custody after LMPD officer shot in foot | I - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of shooting an LMPD officer in the foot in the Buechel neighborhood Wednesday night is now in custody. 

WDRB reporters witnessed the suspect being arrested at apartments on Kemmons Drive near Goldsmith Lane just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, about 12 hours after police were called to the apartments on reports of a suspicious person trying to open doors.

[IMAGES: POLICE ARREST MAN ACCUSED OF SHOOTING LMPD OFFICER IN FOOT]

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad says when officers arrived at the scene late Wednesday and approached the man, he took off running and refused to stop. 

Conrad says the suspect opened fire as officers gave chase, and one officer was shot in the foot. That officer was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to be OK. 

A witness who lives in the apartment building where police were focusing the investigation says the suspect is his neighbor and had been hiding inside. 

Other witnesses described a chaotic scene. 

"I was getting ready for bed and I heard a cop car, which is kind of unusual for this area," said Shelia, who lives nearby. "After that, I seemed to hear 20-30 more cop cars so I started looking out the window. And it was just a mad scene out here last night." 

Police have not yet told us the name of the suspect or the officer who was injured.

