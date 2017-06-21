LMPD officer shot in foot, search for suspect continues - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD officer shot in foot, search for suspect continues

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they are still searching for the man who allegedly shot at officers.

Police were called to an area on Kemmons Drive near Goldsmith Lane around 10:30 Wednesday night because someone had reported a suspicious person trying to open doors.

Officers approached the man and that's when he took off running, according to LMPD Chief Steve Conrad. The officers were met with gunfire as they turned a corner in pursuit of the man and one officer was shot in the foot, said Chief Conrad. That officer was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to be ok.

The suspect is still on the run. LMPD is using its helicopter and a K9 to search for the man.

No suspect description was given.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.