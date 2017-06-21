New ordinance restricts use of fireworks in Elizabethtown to 6 days a year

The suspect allegedly threw the pigs out the window when he realized they were dead.

According to an arrest warrant, he even showed up at the girl's school three times in an attempt to see her.

A grand jury Wednesday chose not to indict Louisville Metro Council President David Yates on a felony assault charge stemming from an incident at a University of Louisville football game in November.

The initial charges filed in Madison County against the parents.

Police say the bust is part of an ongoing investigation.

From 8:30 p.m. to midnight on Father's Day, the good deeds under the golden arches didn't stop.

Police have not said what caused the crash and it remains under investigation.

LMPD is asking for the public's help in locating a Louisville man who reportedly went missing on his way to the Bonnaroo Music Festival.

Fireworks are already on sale, but you'll get cited if you launch any right now in Elizabethtown.

The City Council passed fireworks restrictions this week, meaning residents who used to be able to launch fireworks year-round can now only do so six days a year.

"People are still going to be buying and using fireworks," said Office John Thomas with the Elizabethtown Police Department. "We're gonna look at the fireworks ordinance the same way we look at any state law or ordinance."

The new ordinance allows the use of "consumer fireworks" from 10 a.m. until midnight on Memorial Day, July 3-5 and Labor Day. Hours are extended on New Years Eve until 12:30 a.m.

Robert Vig sells fireworks at a tent on Mulberry Street in Elizabethtown.

"We do get a lot of complaints. It's more of a quality-of-life issue," Thomas said. "The noise, people launching fireworks into all hours of the night, keeping folks up when they have to go to works the next day."

Heather Dennis and her family were shopping for fireworks Wednesday, but they still support the ordinance.

"It really does upset a lot of people, especially if you have an animal that it bothers," she said. "It's probably really good for things like that."

Others posted complaints on the police department's Facebook page.

"There goes more of our freedom," Jason Cline wrote.

"So much for fireworks on your birthday or any other celebration," added Brad Timmerman. "This isn't American."

Police can issue a citation to anyone caught violating the ordinance.

Residents can set off fireworks on other days but must get permission from the Elizabethtown Fire Department first.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.