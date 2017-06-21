New ordinance restricts use of fireworks in Elizabethtown to 6 d - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New ordinance restricts use of fireworks in Elizabethtown to 6 days a year

Posted: Updated:
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -

Fireworks are already on sale, but you'll get cited if you launch any right now in Elizabethtown.

The City Council passed fireworks restrictions this week, meaning residents who used to be able to launch fireworks year-round can now only do so six days a year.

"People are still going to be buying and using fireworks," said Office John Thomas with the Elizabethtown Police Department. "We're gonna look at the fireworks ordinance the same way we look at any state law or ordinance."

The new ordinance allows the use of "consumer fireworks" from 10 a.m. until midnight on Memorial Day, July 3-5 and Labor Day. Hours are extended on New Years Eve until 12:30 a.m.

Robert Vig sells fireworks at a tent on Mulberry Street in Elizabethtown.

"We do get a lot of complaints. It's more of a quality-of-life issue," Thomas said. "The noise, people launching fireworks into all hours of the night, keeping folks up when they have to go to works the next day."

Heather Dennis and her family were shopping for fireworks Wednesday, but they still support the ordinance.

"It really does upset a lot of people, especially if you have an animal that it bothers," she said. "It's probably really good for things like that."

Others posted complaints on the police department's Facebook page.

"There goes more of our freedom," Jason Cline wrote.

"So much for fireworks on your birthday or any other celebration," added Brad Timmerman. "This isn't American."

Police can issue a citation to anyone caught violating the ordinance.

Residents can set off fireworks on other days but must get permission from the Elizabethtown Fire Department first.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.