Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall

Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall in southwestern Louisiana Thursday morning, bringing rain and the threat of flash flooding and tornadoes.

As of about 4 a.m. CDT Thursday, the storm was centered about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west-southwest of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and was moving north near 12 mph (19 kph).

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Cindy's maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph (64 kph) with continued weakening expected over the next two days.

Already, the storm has been blamed for one death Wednesday: A 10-year-old boy from the St. Louis area was killed on an Alabama beach when he was struck by a log that washed ashore.

