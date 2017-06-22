Be Our Guest: Noodles & Company shares summer dishes

The suspect is still on the run. LMPD is using its helicopter and a K9 to search for the man.More >>
Six protesters called for the hog wrestling competition to be removed from the line up of the Harrison County Fair.More >>
One man died in a crash Wednesday afternoon in La Grange.More >>
Fireworks are already on sale, but you'll get cited if you launch any right now in Elizabethtown.More >>
Peyton Siva was a captain of the University of Louisville’s 2013 NCAA championship team. Chane Behanan was a key ingredient in the championship, with 24 points and 17 rebounds in the second halves of the Cardinals two Final Four victories.More >>
According to an arrest warrant, he even showed up at the girl's school three times in an attempt to see her.More >>
LMPD is asking for the public's help in locating a Louisville man who reportedly went missing on his way to the Bonnaroo Music Festival.More >>
It's been one year since a quadruple shooting near Churchill Downs killed two people and injured two more.More >>
