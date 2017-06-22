CRAWFORD | Behanan's 2012 Final Four ring again up for auction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – While the University of Louisville men’s basketball program is initiating an NCAA appeal to try to save its trip to the 2012 Final Four as well as its 2013 NCAA championship in the wake of sanctions, one piece of that history is once again up for sale.



A 2012 Final Four ring issued to Chane Behanan is being offered at auction by Grey Flannel Auctions, a sports memorabilia company based in Scottsdale, Ariz.



The ring, which features Behanan’s name and number with the team’s 30-10 record on one side and the Final Four and Big East championship logos on the other, opened at a minimum price of $250 for the company's June 21, 2017 Summer Games Catalog Auction but is listed in extended bidding on the company’s website, with the most recent bid at $2,756. The company does not disclose who offers its items for auction.



It’s not the first time the ring has wound up on the auction block. It first was reported on an auction site in November of 2013, while Behanan was still in school at U of L. The same company, Grey Flannel Auctions, removed the ring after Behanan’s mother reportedly called to say it had been stolen. The company said it would return the ring to Behanan, and his mother said she would store it in a safe deposit box from then on. At the time, Behanan still was a player at Louisville, and selling the ring would've been an NCAA violation.



Behanan, who was dismissed from Louisville's team early in the 2013-14 season, spoke publicly about the recent NCAA sanctions on Wednesday. He was featured prominently in the book, “Breaking Cardinal Rules: Basketball and the Escort Queen,” by Katina Powell. She mentioned him specifically in at least two of the parties she threw, in which she alleged deals were made with strippers she brought into the men’s basketball dorm to have sex with recruits or players. One of the parties she described was a birthday party for Behanan.



“No matter what, you seen what happened,” Behanan said of the 2013 championship on Wednesday. “Everybody in the city, in the country, in the world seen what happened. I mean you can’t let something petty bring it all down. That can’t happen.”



Of the school’s appeal, he said, “I like it. It just shows that we stand up for what we believe in and we’re fighting for what we earned, and that was a championship and all the games and all the records and all that.”



