Louisville man accused of sexually assaulting and robbing woman near University of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested for a sexual assault and robbery that took place near the University of Louisville.

Police first told the public about the incident last week. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the robbery happened Wednesday, June 14, around 6:30 a.m. near Fourth Street and Industry Boulevard. A college-aged female was the victim of the robbery.

Police say she was walking on S. 4th Street, just north of Industry Boulevard, when 48-year-old Darryl Collier approached her and asked her for money. When she told Collier she had no money, he allegedly grabbed her by the shoulder, told her he had a gun, then said he would shoot her in the head.

According to an arrest warrant, he then sexually assaulted her, before taking a laptop computer from her bag.

Police say the woman was later able to identify Collier through a photo.

A warrant was issued for Collier's arrest on Wednesday, June 21, and he was taken into custody the same day. He is charged with two counts of sexual abuse and one count of robbery.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.