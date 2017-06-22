Police say Louisville man critically injured after violent confrontation with cousin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man shot his cousin several times during an argument in early June.

According to court documents, Shane Lowell and an unnamed co-defendant were at the victim's apartment in the 1400 block of Nightingale Road near Poplar Level Road when the two started arguing. That's when police say Lowell pulled a handgun and shot the victim numerous times.

Police say the co-defendant then dragged the victim from the apartment and left him at the top of a stairwell. Police were called and the victim was taken to University Hospital "where he was treated for multiple (possibly 10) gunshot wounds."

Lowell was arrested June 21 in the 8000 block of Beech Avenue near New LaGrange Road. He faces one charge of felony assault. Bond was set at $250,000 cash.

