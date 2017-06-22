Georgia inmates who helped save guard to have sentences reduced - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Georgia inmates who helped save guard to have sentences reduced

POLK COUNTY, Ga. (WDRB) -- There will be a sweet reward for the six Georgia inmates credited with saving the life of a deputy. 

Polk County Sheriff Johnny Moats says they will each have their sentences shortened.  "Anytime we have a trustee or inmate crew, that goes beyond normal duties, we cut them some extra time off." 

A deputy was watching over the inmates, as they worked a prison detail in a cemetery earlier this week.  When he collapsed and went unconscious, the inmates went to his aid.  They called for help, removed his shirt, opened his bulletproof vest and performed CPR until an ambulance arrived. 

"When that happened, in my opinion, it wasn't about who is in jail and who wasn't," the inmate told WXIA. "It was about a man going down and we had to help him."

Now, Sheriff Moats says he will take off about one-fourth of the inmates' sentences. 

The officer’s family treated the inmates to a homemade lunch and desserts for their actions. The deputy suffers from chronic heart condition, and the heat and humidity may have contributed to his collapse. 

