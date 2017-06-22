The best of the best bring their talents to the SkillsUSA National Competition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- SkillsUSA brought the best of the best to compete at the 53rd annual National Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC), a showcase of career and technical education students.

More than 16,000 people including students, teachers and business partners are participating in the week long event.

State contest winners compete in 100 different trade, technical and leadership fields.

Students work against the clock and each other, proving their expertise in occupations such as electronics, computer-aided drafting, precision machining, medical assisting and culinary arts.

Contests are run with the help of industry, trade associations and labor organizations.

Leadership contestants demonstrate skills including speaking and conducting meetings.

The week caps off with an Awards Ceremony in Freedom Hall.

