Suspected serial rapist wanted out of Milwaukee arrested in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man suspected of being a serial rapist wanted out of Milwaukee has been arrested in Louisville.

Milwaukee Police said Wednesday, June 21, that they have located and arrested 28-year-old Jose Arevalo -- the suspect wanted in connection with a June 16 abduction from Milwaukee, and a subsequent sexual assault in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, according to a report from WITI Fox 6 in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Police Department, working in collaboration with the Louisville Metro Police Department and federal law enforcement, located a pickup truck believed to be used in the sexual assault around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, on I-71 as it was approaching the Louisville area.

As law enforcement attempted to stop him, Arevalo fled on foot into a wooded area. Following a lengthy search, Arevalo, who was armed with a knife, was arrested. He was taken into custody by LMPD.

A complete sketch of Arevalo was released by Milwaukee Police earlier this month. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for Arevalo's arrest.

Milwaukee police personnel were in Kentucky Wednesday continuing the investigation and working to extradite him back to Wisconsin.

According to WITI Fox 6, the search for the suspect began after a woman was attacked in downtown Milwaukee Friday morning, and sexually assaulted in Kenosha County, Wisconsin. One day prior, there was an attempted abduction in Kenosha County at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant -- and the description of the suspects matches in both cases.

Milwaukee police on Monday shared video of a gray pickup truck wanted in connection with the attack on the woman in downtown Milwaukee Friday morning. That's when they released the composite sketch of one of the suspects.

That sketch matches the description of the suspects in a case involving an attempted abduction Thursday near a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Kenosha.

Below are summarized accounts of the sexual assaults in Wisconsin:

Thursday, June 15 incident in Kenosha, Wisconsin

According to police, that incident occurred between 11:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on 118th Avenue near 71st Street in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Police said two female victims reported as they were leaving the area, a vehicle began to follow them. This vehicle later pulled up alongside them, and a Hispanic male suspect tried to get the females to speak with him.

When they refused, the male suspect went back to his vehicle and removed what they believed was a weapon.

The female victims then drove away, but were again stopped by the suspect a short distance later.

The suspect was again holding the weapon, police said, however, the females were able to drive away a second time, and get to safety.

Kenosha police investigated in the area -- but nothing was located.

Milwaukee police later contacted Kenosha police after the incident in Milwaukee Friday.

Friday, June 16 in Milwaukee/Kenosha County, Wisconsin

The next day, police say another victim initially encountered two suspects near I-794 in Milwaukee around 2:00 a.m. Friday, June 16. A source indicates the victim pulled over near Van Buren and Clybourn, looking at her phone for directions. That's when one man broke her window with a sledgehammer and jumped into her vehicle. The source said he forced her to drive to Pleasant Prairie at knife-point.

In Kenosha County, the victim was sexually assaulted.

Sources told FOX6 News the victim was dumped, beaten and abandoned in an area near West Frontage Road and Highway 165 in Kenosha County. She was able to flag down a semi driver for help, the source said.

Louisville court appearance

Arevalo was arrested on Wednesday, June 21, days after the crimes.

After his arrest, Arevalo appeared in Jefferson District Court in Louisville, Kentucky, Thursday morning and waived his right to protest extradition. His bond was initially set at $5,000, but a prosecutor filed a motion asking the judge to increase it to $500,000, calling Arevalo a "suspected serial rapist."

"The defendant and the co-defendant were picked up here in Louisville," the prosecutor said. "They are wanted out of Milwaukee. I believe pending charges seem to be in Chicago and Cincinnati. They're suspected serial rapists. Most recently the allegation in Milwaukee was that they kidnapped a woman, drove her from Milwaukee to Chicago, raping her along the way. He's an extreme flight risk -- an extreme danger to the community. His bond is currently set at $5,000 full cash, and we’re making a motion in arraignment to increase it to half a million dollars."

The identity of the alleged co-defendant was not clear from the prosecutor's statement or court records. Also, Milwaukee police reported that the victim in their case was taken to Kenosha. The circumstances surrounding any forthcoming charges in Chicago or Cincinnati are not immediately clear.

The judge granted the prosecutor's request to increase Arevalo's bond to $500,000.

Arevalo is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections, pending extradition.

