Former Ramsey aide Kathleen Smith 'no longer employed' by U of L Foundation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kathleen Smith, the former chief of staff to former University of Louisville president Dr. James Ramsey, is "no longer employed" by the University of Louisville Foundation. 

The foundation's interim executive director and chief operating officer, Keith Sherman, confirmed to WDRB that she is no longer serving in her position as chief administrative officer.  Smith was appointed to that position by Ramsey a few months before he left last year. She has been paid on paid leave with her $242,000 annual salary since September 2016.  

WDRB has reached out to Smith's attorney but has not heard back.  But the attorney has contended in the past that they expect the foundation to honor her employment letter from Ramsey, which goes through July 31, 2017. 

Smith worked at U of L for 46 years under several presidents. 

