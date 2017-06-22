University of Louisville Foundation fires former Ramsey aide Kathleen Smith

A man accused of shooting an LMPD officer in the foot in the Buechel neighborhood Wednesday night is now in custody.More >>
Four years after it first showed up in an online auction and subsequently was reported stolen, a Final Four ring given to Louisville player Chane Behanan after the Cardinals' 2012 Final Four run is again up for bid.More >>
The amount of time each could have trimmed from their time behind bars.More >>
Police say it happened at the victim's apartment in early June.More >>
Six protesters called for the hog wrestling competition to be removed from the line up of the Harrison County Fair.More >>
Police say it started when he asked the college-age woman if she had any money.More >>
One man died in a crash Wednesday afternoon in La Grange.More >>
How much more the average customer will pay each month.More >>
The University of Louisville Foundation fired Kathleen Smith, the longtime top aide to former U of L and foundation president James Ramsey, effective Thursday.More >>
GE Appliances CEO Chip Blankenship has resigned after nearly six years leading the Louisville-based company.More >>
The chairwoman of the University of Louisville Foundation said “further investigation” is needed before the foundation board decides whether to pursue litigation based on the findings of a blistering forensic investigation released last week.More >>
A day after a blistering audit was released, the University of Louisville Foundation said its chief financial officer, Jason Tomlinson, has been placed on paid leave.More >>
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear said his office is “carefully reviewing” whether the “gross mismanagement” revealed in last week’s forensic investigation of the University of Louisville Foundation warrants criminal charges.More >>
Under former University of Louisville President James Ramsey, the U of L’s nonprofit foundation depleted the university’s endowment to fund excessive spending on things ranging from compensation to real estate to football tickets, according to special audit released Thursday.More >>
The University of Louisville Foundation has withdrawn as much as $60 million from the endowment it manages for U of L since 2008 and lent the money to its own real estate holding company – an organization which, for years, has paid extra salaries to some university administrators. Then former U of L President James Ramsey repaid some of the debt with university funds, according to a WDRB investigation.More >>
The long-awaited 'forensic' investigation of the University of Louisville Foundation will be released Thursday. It's another milestone in the organization's transformation following the era of former U of L President James Ramsey.More >>
