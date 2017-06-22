POV | Abortion protest OK -- obstruction isn't

Probably no subject stirs more controversy than abortion. Those who support abortion rights cite a woman's right to control her own body, while those on the other side view it as nothing less than murder.

I don't question the sincerity of either side. But I do believe the recent instances of protestors physically blocking patient access to Kentucky's only remaining abortion clinic here in Louisville are over the line.

Like it or not, abortion is still legal in Kentucky. Despite the efforts of the Bevin administration to shut down every other facility in the state through licensing disputes and other legal tactics, the one in Louisville remains open. And it has every right to provide its patients with the services they seek, just as those patients have the right to those services.

They don't, of course, have the right to suppress protest. But when protest ventures into the realm of physical restraint, it stops being a matter of free speech and becomes one of plain old illegal assault.

Unless Kentucky law changes on this matter, women who want abortions should be able to have them, but they shouldn't expect to be shielded from contrary opinions. Enforcing an eight-foot buffer zone at the facility between patients and protestors would allow both to exercise their legal rights, and I believe that's the only sensible way of dealing with the problem.

I'm Bill Lamb and that's my Point of View.

