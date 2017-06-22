POLICE: Lexington brothers drugged, raped the same woman - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Lexington brothers drugged, raped the same woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Lexington brothers are accused of raping the same woman.

Police say James and Ray McIntosh first drugged the victim. 

She told police she thinks the brothers used Narcan to wake her up. When she came to, she was face-down on the floor in an unfamiliar place in Lexington. That's when she says the brothers took turns raping her.

The victim says the men then gave her a shot of heroin and told her to leave.

She told police that James McIntosh said, "When she wakes back up, she will not even remember this."

The men were arrested Tuesday, and are both charged with rape.

