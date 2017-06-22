Police identify man who died after car crash in La Grange - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police identify man who died after car crash in La Grange

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who died after a crash Wednesday afternoon in La Grange, Kentucky.

That man has been identified as 75-year-old John O. McGohon, according to La Grange Police.

Police say McGohon was in a Chrysler LeBaron driving eastbound on Highway146 when he made a left-hand turn in front of a Dodge Ram traveling westbound.

The two vehicles collided near Spring House Pike, sending McGohon to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was evaluated at the scene but wasn't transported.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information concerning the case is asked to call the La Grange Police Department at (502) 225-0444.

