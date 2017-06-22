IMAGES | Thousands of beer drinkers converging on Waterfront Par - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IMAGES | Thousands of beer drinkers converging on Waterfront Park for Saturday's Kentucky Craft Bash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

Thousands of Kentucky beer drinkers will be saying cheers to a good cause this weekend. 

The largest gathering of Kentucky craft beer is happening Saturday at Waterfront Park. The Kentucky Guild of Brewers is throwing the festival called Kentucky Craft Bash, which will bring together more than 30 Kentucky Breweries and more than 70 types of beer.

“It's the first event that is Kentucky exclusive,” said Derek Selznick, Executive Director of the Kentucky Guild of Brewers. “There are a lot of other beer festivals, but this is just for us.”

Part of the money from ticket sales goes back to the Kentucky Guild of Brewers, and part of it goes to a charity partner called Cure CF, a volunteer organization trying to find a cure for Cystic Fibrosis.

“Right now, we do not have a bunch of clinical trials here in Louisville, so the money we received from the Guild will go into research so our children can have access to clinical trials for CF and not have to travel to regional hospitals in other states,” said Joey Klausing, Executive Director of Cure CF.

VIP tickets cost $75 for early admission at noon. General admission tickets are $50 and begin at 1 p.m. For more ticket information, click here

