Evander Holyfield talks Ali and Saturday night fights with WDRB

How much more the average customer will pay each month.

One man died in a crash Wednesday afternoon in La Grange.

Police say it started when he asked the college-age woman if she had any money.

Louisville man accused of sexually assaulting and robbing woman near University of Louisville

Six protesters called for the hog wrestling competition to be removed from the line up of the Harrison County Fair.

Protesters call hog wrestling competition 'animal cruelty,' while fair says no animals are harmed

Police say it happened at the victim's apartment in early June.

Police say Louisville man critically injured after violent confrontation with cousin

The amount of time each could have trimmed from their time behind bars.

Georgia inmates who helped save guard to have sentences reduced

Four years after it first showed up in an online auction and subsequently was reported stolen, a Final Four ring given to Louisville player Chane Behanan after the Cardinals' 2012 Final Four run is again up for bid.

CRAWFORD | Behanan's 2012 Final Four ring again up for auction

A man accused of shooting an LMPD officer in the foot in the Buechel neighborhood Wednesday night is now in custody.

IMAGES | Suspect in custody after LMPD officer shot in foot

Tickets are still available for Saturday's event at Freedom Hall.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Evander Holyfield has been going round for round with the people of Louisville.

He was at Fourth Street Live! on Wednesday, and he made appearances at the Galt House Hotel and Muhammad Ali Center on Thursday.

"Ali was not just a fighter," Holyfield told a crowd at the Ali Center. "Ali was a good person who changed the world."

It's impossible for the four-time heavyweight champ to talk about his mission without mentioning his idol.

"It started off as a kid," he said. "Ali was the champ, and I wanted to be the champ."

The admiration of fans, championship belts and time in the spotlight weren't enough for Holyfield.

"I saw all the humanitarian work Ali did, and I thought boy, I've got to step it up," he said.

That's exactly what he's doing in the hometown of his hero. On Saturday, Holyfield is holding his inaugural boxing event in Louisville

The boxing card and logistics were announced Thursday at the Galt House.

Everyone wants to take in a good fight Saturday, but Holyfield hopes when the gloves come off and the lights dim in Freedom Hall, everyone also takes away a message.

"If you don't quit, you can be a champion too," he said.

Like Ali and many of the young boxers taking to the ring in Louisville, growing up for Holyfield was tough. Crime was common.

"Each generation is supposed to be better, not worse," Holyfield said.

Overcoming adversity is possible, he said. The fight to be better and to defy the odds happens everywhere, not just in the ring.

Doors open for The Real Deal Championship Boxing series at 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are still available.

