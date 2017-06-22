New dance bar opens in troubled Cahoots location on Bardstown Road

How much more the average customer will pay each month.

A Highlands bar that closed after reported fights and complaints of drug use now has new owners, a new name and a new reputation.

Video captured and posted to YouTube of massive fights that spilled into the street and police raids looking for underage drinking and drugs were just a few things that led to the demise of Cahoots Bar and Grill.

“Everybody knows that at the ending days of Cahoots, there were some problems,” said Yogesh Pal, co-owner of Nirvana, which is taking over the Cahoots location.

The bar closed shortly after the city yanked its liquor license, and that's when a local family of restaurant owners scarfed it up.

“We have good experience running restaurants,” Pal said. “We’ve had the restaurant Kashmir Indian Restaurant on Bardstown Road for almost 20 years now.”

Yogesh Pal and his brother Kashmir took over the Cahoots lease in January. They've been working since to turn it into a dance bar called Nirvana.

“We have a dance floor, so we are going to have a DJ and dance on the weekends,” Pal said.

The bar is open from 4 p.m. until 4 a.m. with live music and DJ performers. It also sells Indian American bar food.

Pal says some businesses along Bardstown Road were skeptical of his new bar at first. After all, neighbors were the ones who complained of the drug use at Cahoots.

“So far, my neighbors have been very understanding, and they knew who we are,” Pal said. “When I approached them, they were a little worried about what we are going to do, especially when we said we were going to do some live music and stuff like that.”

Pal said now that his neighbors see all the money and hard work he poured into the bar, including adding additional security, they're on board.

“It was just fear of unknown in their mind,” he said. “It was a problem, but they seem to like what’s going to happen here now because it's a better place now.”

Nirvana is celebrating its grand opening Friday night.

