BOZICH | 5 UK, U of L, IU players project as NBA first-rounders

Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox should be the first of five local players taken in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — For the eighth consecutive year, the University of Kentucky should have a player taken in the first round of the NBA Draft.

In fact, at least two and likely three former Wildcats project as first-rounders Thursday night at the Draft, which set for 7 p.m. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

De’Aaron Fox, UK’s point guard, is slotted to be taken fifth by Sacramento or perhaps as early as fourth by Phoenix by most analysts.

Fox will be the 21st first-rounder coached by John Calipari at Kentucky — and several picks later Malik Monk, his backcourt mate, will become No. 22.

Most mock drafts also include a third UK product in the first round — center/forward Bam Adebayo. If all three guys are selected in the first round, it will be the fourth time in eight seasons Kentucky will have three first-round picks in one draft.

Thursday should also be a memorable night for Louisville and Indiana.

Former U of L guard Donovan Mitchell is likely to be taken in the first 14 picks, which would make him the Cardinals’ first lottery selection since 2009 when Terrence Williams was selected 11th by the New Jersey Nets.

Indiana has a shot to be represented in the lottery by OG Anunoby, a sophomore forward. Although he missed the final two months of the season after suffering an ACL tear, Anunoby is expected to be taken in the first 20 picks and perhaps as high as No. 13.

Thomas Bryant, IU’s center, is ranked a second round selections by several basketball websites.

Three other local underclassmen who made themselves draft eligible — Jaylen Johnson of Louisville; Isaiah Briscoe of Kentucky and James Blackmon Jr. of Indiana — are not expected to be taken in the draft, which includes 60 picks spread over two rounds.

Most projections have Washington point guard Markelle Fultz being taken first by the Philadelphia 76ers, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers drafting former UCLA guard Lonzo Ball.

