BOZICH | Kentucky's Big Three join Louisville's Mitchell in NBA Draft Lottery

Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox should be the first of five local players taken in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — For the eighth consecutive year, the University of Kentucky had a player taken in the first round of the NBA Draft. In fact, they had three. Don't forget the University of Louisville. The Cards joined the first-round party with Donovan Mitchell, too.

De’Aaron Fox, UK’s point guard, was taken fifth by Sacramento at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn Thursday night. Fox became the 21st first-rounder coached by John Calipari at Kentucky. Six picks later Malik Monk, his backcourt mate, became No. 22. He was taken No. 11 by Charlotte. Bam Adebayo was the biggest climber in the first round, going 14th to Miami.

"We're like brothers," Adebayo told ESPN. "It's like graduation again."

Mitchell was drafted 13th by Denver, although Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reported Denver planned to trade the pick to Utah. Mitchell was the drafted player from Louisville in eight seasons. Terrence Williams was taken No. 11 by New Jersey.

"I'm excited," Mitchell said. "They (the Jazz) were my first workout ... I'm so happy. I'm just shaking."

It was the fourth time in eight seasons Kentucky will have three first-round picks in one draft.

"I improved my shooting,"Adebayo said. "Everybody thought I couldn't shoot."

Fox averaged 16.7 points and 4.6 assists for the Wildcats last season. He'll join two other former UK players -- Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere -- with the Kings. Monk led Kentucky in scoring at 19.8 points per game. Monk slipped several spots from early projections that had him sixth.

"I'm speechless right now," Fox told ESPN. "I've been dreaming about this my whole life ... the work is just beginning."

Monk was a bit more disappointed. "It's shorter (later) than I thought," he said. "But you never know."

Washington point guard Markelle Fultz was taken first overall by Philadelphia. He was followed by UCLA guard Lonzo Ball, who went to Lakers. Boston took Duke's Jayson Tatum with the third pick. Josh Jackson of Kansas went fourth to Phoenix.

Thursday should also be a memorable night for Indiana.

Indiana has a shot to be represented in the lottery by OG Anunoby, a sophomore forward. Although he missed the final two months of the season after suffering an ACL tear, Anunoby is expected to be taken in the first 20 picks and perhaps as high as No. 13.

Thomas Bryant, IU’s center, is ranked a second round selections by several basketball websites.

Three other local underclassmen who made themselves draft eligible — Jaylen Johnson of Louisville; Isaiah Briscoe of Kentucky and James Blackmon Jr. of Indiana — are not expected to be taken in the draft, which includes 60 picks spread over two rounds.

