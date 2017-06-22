LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- June 23rd is National Take Your Dog to Work Day!
A new "Pets at Work Report" sponsored by Purina shows there's a big difference in companies that are considered pet-friendly and non-pet friendly. For example, four in five people in pet-friendly workplaces also say that having a pet at work makes them feel more happy, relaxed and sociable.
The survey also shows employees in pet-friendly workplaces say it's a valuable work benefit and a boost for morale, productivity, and retention.
A few findings in the survey:
Purina has elevated its #PetsatWork movement with the goal of educating and helping employers and employees adopt pet-friendly policies and learn more about the benefits of having a pet by their side during the workday.
