Two arrested after Owensboro man discovered in pool of blood at his own home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and a woman are in custody after police say an Owensboro man was attacked in his own home.

According to arrest reports, EMS and the Owensboro Fire Department were called to a home on Prince Avenue, near E. 18th Street, in Owensboro on Sunday, June 18, after a man was found unconscious at his home, in a pool of blood.

Police say he'd sustained several facial fractures and was suffering from a brain bleed.

The man was discovered by his son, who came to check on him Sunday morning and discovered him lying on the floor. Police say the victim's 2000 Chevy Silverado was missing, as well as several old keys, small trinkets and paperwork.

When asked to provide names of potential suspects, the victim's son told officers that 25-year-old Ashley Stinnett had recently come into contact with his father and had been in his home.

On Monday, June 19, the victim's Chevy Silverado was found on Highway 334 in Daviess County and towed to the Owensboro Police Department to be examined for evidence.

The same day, police say they received a complaint that a man and woman were going through yards and trash cans. When officers arrived, they arrested Stinnett and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Aaron Wright.

Police said both had backpacks containing items stolen from the victim's home.

Stinnett and Wright denied involvement in any kind of assault or burglary.

"When asked about the stolen property in their backpacks, they both stated it belonged to the other," police wrote in the report.

On Wednesday, June 21, police executed a search warrant on the victim's Chevy Silverado. Police say evidence collected from the truck matched evidence belonging to the victim that was found in suspects' backpacks. According to arrest reports, police also found a towel and pillow case containing blood -- and fingerprints matching Wright were found on the driver's side door.

As of Thursday, the victim was at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Police say he, "remains unconscious and is considered to be in serious condition due to receiving serious physical injuries."

Police have charged both Stinnett and Wright with first degree assault and first degree burglary. They are currently being held in the Daviess County Detention Center.

