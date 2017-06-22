GEORGE | Louisville City FC pursues season-best fourth straight win against Harrisburg

LOUISVILLE, KY (WDRB) – Louisville City FC is looking for a season-best fourth straight win over the Harrisburg City Islanders oat 7 p.m. Saturday.

The guys in purple are sitting in second place in the United Soccer League’s Eastern Conference Standings, just three points behind the Charleston Battery.

Harrisburg, however, finds itself at the bottom of the barrel, occupying last place in the standings.

But Lou City FC has made it a point not to overlook this weekend’s opponent.

“When you look at Harrisburg, they have good players," Louisville City head coach James O'Connor said. "Bill (Becher) is a very good coach. I know people look at it and see they’re at the bottom of the league, but they’ve been very unfortunate in some games to lose games, and they’ve played some decent football as well.

“I think sometimes that doesn’t always paint the correct picture. I think you need to very mindful of Harrisburg and how good they can be as well. For us, we go through the same process with every team. You analyze, you look and you’re always respectful."

Midfielder George Davis IV echoed his coach’s sentiment.

“We need to keep doing the things that are making us successful,” Davis said. “James and the staff really focus on taking care of our responsibilities and taking care of business. Then no matter who the opponent is, we go out and do our job. ”

Lou City FC’s offense has picked up as of late. The team has scored 11 goals in their last four outings. They’ll look to be the aggressor from the start on Saturday.

“Obviously the past few games, attacking-wise, we’ve come out of our shell a little bit and put in some goals," midfielder Brian Ownby said. "I think the confidence is there. Now we’re working on it every day, trying to put the ball in the back of the net. The confidence translates over to the field on game day, and I think you’re seeing that now."

Saturday night's game will be televised locally on WBNA.

