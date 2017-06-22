LANE | Langford, UK Pair Among USA U19 Team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany's Romeo Langford was among four rising High School Seniors chosen by John Calipari and his staff Thursday for the USA U19 team that will compete in the World Cup July 1-9 in Cairo, Egypt. The 6'6" wing is considered a top five national recruit and is being recruited aggressively by Kentucky, Louisville, Indiana, Duke, North Carolina and others.

The final dozen also includes a pair of UK Freshman, Hamidou Diallo and P.J. Washington. A third Kentucky Freshman, Kevin Knox pulled out of the tryouts after an injury Wednesday and Western Kentucky Freshman Mitchell Robinson did not make the final cut.

The roster was cut from its original 27 invitees to 18 a couple of days ago and then down to 12. Calipari said it was a really hard process. He said it was done by committee and that they went back and forth to midnight before making the final calls in the morning.

“Every player on this team can play different positions and has different abilities,” Calipari said in a news release. “Whether they’re a point guard and a scorer or whether they’re wing and a point guard, or a wing and a power player. We only took two true bigs, which is kind of dangerous. But, we decided that if we had to, we could go small and go zone. We could do it offensively and if they didn’t have a real big guy, we’d just go, ‘P.J., you just guard the guy. We’re going to go pick-and-rolls, inside pick-and-rolls and slips and you’re going to go play like a three anyway.’

Here is the full roster:

Hamidou Diallo (Kentucky/Queens, NY);

Carsen Edwards (Purdue/Atascocita, Texas);

Kevin Huerter( Maryland/Clifton Park, N.Y.);

Louis King (Hudson Catholic HS/Columbus, N.J.);

Romeo Langford (New Albany HS/New Albany, Ind.);

Brandon McCoy (Cathedral Catholic HS/San Diego);

Josh Okogie (Georgia Tech/Snellville, Ga.);

Payton Pritchard (Oregon/West Linn, Ore.);

Immanuel Quickly (John Carroll School/Bel Air, Md.);

Cameron Reddish (Westtown School/Norristown, Pa.);

P.J. Washington (Findlay Prep/Las Vegas, Nev.);

Austin Wiley (Auburn/Hoover, Ala.).

